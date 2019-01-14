District 117 schools CLOSED Tuesday, Emergency Board meeting called

All Jacksonville School District 117 schools will be closed today due to weather, but there will be an emergency board of education meeting tonight to discuss the next steps to take with the severe weather.

Jacksonville School District 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek released a message to students and parents this afternoon stating that school for tomorrow, January 15th, is cancelled. Ptacek also says there will be an emergency board of education meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Office building Tuesday.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss what the immediate steps will be for the district in dealing with these severe weather conditions. In the message, Ptacek notes that many of the roadways are passable as of this time, however the sidewalks, which many students use to walk either to school or to a bus stop, are not clear enough in these conditions.

Tuesday night’s meeting will be open to the public, and future plans regarding any potential future severe weather, as well as the district’s plans in the coming days and weeks, will be discussed.