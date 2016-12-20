District 117 schools open for normal hours, other area schools closed

District 117 schools will be open today for normal hours.

According to Superintendent Steve Ptacek, the main roads, parking lots and driveways are safe enough for a return to school.

Ptacek, however, also says “there are some areas that are slick” and is urging everyone to use caution while going to and from school.

Ptacek says there may be issues with buses travelling on rural roads; therefore the district will be running emergency snow routes.

To find out more about these emergency snow routes for student living outside of the city, visit the district website at jsd117.org. Near the bottom of the home page, there is a logo labeled “emergency snow routes” with a white snowflake on a blue background.

Ptacek says, in order to avoid confusion, the district will use emergency snow routes for both picking up and dropping off students.

As for the Open House at Jacksonville Middle School originally scheduled for today… that has been cancelled. Ptacek says he hopes to reschedule the event towards the beginning of the New Year.

Areas schools that will be closed today include: Beardstown, Franklin, Meredosia-Chambersburg and Triopia.