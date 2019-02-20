District 117 to consider new football scoreboard, discuss impact of $15 minimum wage

District 117 board members will discuss the impact of Illinois’ recent $15 dollars an hour minimum wage legislation, as well as the possible purchase of a new football scoreboard at tonight’s meeting.

Members of the Jacksonville School District 117 Board of Education will gather to discuss a number of topics this evening, beginning with the announcement of several upcoming events. These include an 8th grade Open House at Jacksonville High School on February 28th, an Open House and Ribbon-Cutting ceremony at South Elementary on March 11th, and Spring Break, which runs from March 25th through the 29th.

Under State Updates, Jacksonville Superintendent Steve Ptacek will discuss the potential impact of Illinois’ new legislation that plans to phase-in a $15 dollar an hour minimum wage over the next six years. With the new legislation, known as Senate Bill 1, making a number of headlines throughout the state, the Board will look at the potentially effects it might have on local education.

Among the action items for tonight’s meeting, the Board will consider a Memorandum of Understanding for Hourly Pay for After School Detention at Jacksonville High School. Members of the Board will also consider the purchase of a new scoreboard at the Kraushaar-Rosenberger Field for Jacksonville High School.

All of tonight’s action takes place at the board room at the new District 117 facility in downtown Jacksonville, located at 211 West State Street.