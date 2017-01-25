District 117 to consider purchasing Modular Classrooms tonight

Jacksonville School District 117 Board Members will review several key items at a special meeting tonight.

Board Members will first hear an update on the elementary school boundary issue and discuss possible scenarios moving forward. The Board will also decide how to go about holding a second round of public meetings pertaining to the boundary re-districting process.

The only action item of tonight’s agenda is the consideration of purchasing the modular classrooms at Turner Junior High School. Those modular classrooms are currently being used to house Turner’s 8th grade students.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the Central Office building.