District 117 To Hold 1 More Chromebook Distribution This Week

Superintendent Steve Ptacek has announced one more Chromebook Distribution for all District 117 students.

Ptacek says that the District will hold one more distribution on Wednesday from 4-6PM in the Jacksonville Middle School parking lot. He emphasized that it is for all District 117 students who do not have a device at home.

There will be signs marked for parents to enter at the North Parking Lot. The district distributed over 950 Chromebooks to students last week to jump start the e-learning initiatives for the remainder of the month of April.