District 117 to hold Special Meeting this evening

Jacksonville School District 117 Board Members will gather for a special meeting tonight.

The only listed agenda item for tonight’s special meeting is a closed session to consider the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the Public body or legal counsel for the Public body.

This closed session includes possibly hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the Public body or against legal counsel of the public body to determine its validity.

Tonight’s special meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Central Office Building, located at 516 Jordan Street.