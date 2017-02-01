District 117 to Host Public Presentations Next Week

Jacksonville School District 117 is announcing another public presentation from Superintendent Steve Ptacek.

The superintendent will hold two presentations next week regarding several items the district is currently working on that will impact the entire community.

Ptacek will discuss the elementary school re-boundary process, which includes providing the survey results, talking about the district’s next steps, and the status of both a large-scale, district-wide re-boundary process as well as the model for a hybrid attendance center.

He will discuss the future of district facilities, including an update on the middle school construction project. Ptacek will also go over several possibilities for the district, such as the potential purchase of modular classrooms, expanding the Pre-K program, move of Central Office and Crossroads Learning Center and any future renovations to other district buildings.

The main presentation will last around 30 minutes and will be followed by a question and answer session.

Presentations will be held Tuesday, February 7 and Thursday, February 9 in the JHS auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m. Both nights’ presentations will contain the same information.