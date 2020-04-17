District 117 Working Through Details Following School Closure for Remainder of Year

Jacksonville School District No. 117 Superintendent Steve Ptacek wasted no time in addressing parents and faculty by phone message and email today following the Governor’s announcement.

Ptacek says “The administrative team will meet to discuss answers to the many questions created by this announcement. This will include developing a process that will allow students to pick up items from lockers, families to pick up medications, how and when to return Chrome Books after the school year is over (and only once we do expect to come back in the fall), responding to not being able to have our May 15th graduation ceremony, and much more.”

Ptacek is asking everyone to please be patient while the district works through these issues.

Ptacek also thanked everyone for the regular support they have given to the district during this ordeal.