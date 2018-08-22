District policies, substitute teacher incentive program to be discussed at D. 117 Board meeting

A number of district policies, the budget, and other programs will be discussed during tonight’s Jacksonville School District 117’s Board of Education meeting.

Members of the District 117 Board of Education will meet for the first time since the start of school on Monday to discuss several important items pertaining to the district. Under reports, board members will review the district’s facility sales tax collections for fiscal year 2018, have a discussion regarding the facilities fee schedule, look over a tentative budget for fiscal year 2019, and discuss new basketball uniforms.

The School Board will also hear the first reading of a report on board policies. This report is a recommendation to adopt all 18 policies as they are presented, with the exception of one policy regarding student records, and subsequently look at officially approving said policies at next month’s board meeting. These policies pertain to a number of subjects such as: fund balances; educational philosophy and objectives; field trips and recreational class trips; education of children with disabilities; community resource persons and volunteers and the library media program, among others.

There are a number of action items that the board will consider tonight. Among those items is a proposal for a substitute teacher incentive program due to a severe shortage of substitute teachers available. Within this program, there are two incentive recommendations. The first recommendation is to pay district teacher retirees $100 per day and to pay district paraprofessional retirees $85 per day. The second recommendation is to pay a monthly stipend to substitute teachers who work ten days or more per month, or 80 hours. The projected cost of this is $50 per month for subs who work 80 hours per month. Last year, there were a total of 10 subs who worked that frequently. Another item on tonight’s agenda involves the board to consider an approval of a bargaining agreement with the Jacksonville Instructional Support Personnel Association.

All of tonight’s action takes place in the media center at Jacksonville High School starting at 7 p.m.