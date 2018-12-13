District waits to name temporary board member

The District 117 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening was faster paced than most.

Teresa Wilson was officially named Secretary of the Board during the meeting, and that was the only action taken. The other item for personnel recommendations was removed by Board President Noel Beard before the meeting’s minutes were approved.

Beard declined to record a vocal comment, but did say that one of the two applicants to temporarily fill the Board seat vacated by Cori Wagner earlier in the school year dropped out. Apparently, the applicant decided that living closer to relatives out of state was what they needed to do, and they are reportedly planning to move away from the area, according to Beard. The Board President also said the temporary Board member will be sworn in at the School Board meeting on Wednesday the 19th.