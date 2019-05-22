DOC inmate allegedly spit at face of jail nurse

A west central Illinois man in DOC custody has allegedly spit in the mouth and eyes of a jail nurse.

34 year old Eric Peters appeared in court Tuesday morning in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections for a preliminary hearing.



Peters is accused of aggravated battery causing harm to a person working in a correctional facility, in that he allegedly spit on a nurse working at the Morgan County Detention Facility while in custody at the county jail.



He also appeared in regards to misdemeanor cases for criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land.

Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll details the preliminary hearing.

“Eric Peters appeared for a preliminary hearing on one count of alleged aggravated battery. It is alleged that on April 24th, 2019, Peters was an inmate in the Morgan County jail, having been arrested for violating an order of no trespass to real property, specifically the local Circle K. Peters had been advised previously that he could not be on the property. Lieutenant Penner with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department testified that, while he was being held on April 24th, Peters saw the nurse at the jail. While walking out of the nurses’ office, after an exam for an unspecified medical issue, Peters spit on the face of the nurse.”



Noll explains the present logistics regarding potential sentencing.

“In Illinois, when that occurs, the specified charge is a Class 2 felony for aggravated battery to an employee of a correctional institution. Because of Mr. Peters’ criminal history, he faces a mandatory Class X felony, meaning the sentencing range on the offense is 6-30 years in the Department of Corrections, followed by 3 years parole. Lieutenant Penner testified that the nurse and one correctional officer were both serving as witnesses per the written report.”



Public Defender Tom Piper relayed to the court that Peters would be entering a plea of not guilty and requesting a trial by jury. The next court date for Peters is July 10th at 9am.

