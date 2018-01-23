Domestic altercation leads to the arrest of an area man for alleged home invasion, aggravated domestic battery

A home invasion last night led to the arrest of a local man by Morgan County Deputies.

Nineteen year-old Chanse Stewart, of Woodson, was booked at the county jail at around 1:30 a,m. for Home Invasion, Criminal Damage To Property, Theft, and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Chief Deputy Mike Carmody of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department discusses the alleged incidents that led to Stewart’s arrest.

“At approximately 4:40 yesterday afternoon, we received a call from a neighbor of the complainant and advised that there had been an altercation. Deputies arrived, the victim was injured, EMS was called to look at the victim’s injuries and she was later transported to Passavant Area Hospital. It was a domestic altercation between her and a former boyfriend, and she received several injuries to her face and body,” says Carmody.

Carmody also explains where the home invasion and criminal damage to property charges arose from.

“Stewart stated that he kicked the door in because (the victim) would not answer when he was beating on the front door,” Carmody says.

Carmody tells us when bond may be set for Stewart, as well as the condition of the victim in this case.

“(Stewart) is currently being held without bond and should be going across the street (to the Morgan County courthouse) today or tomorrow to get bond set. (The victim) has been released from the hospital, and that is the only information I have right now,” says Carmody.

It is unknown at this time what was stolen during the incident to prompt the charge of theft, but Carmody believes it may have been a cellphone.