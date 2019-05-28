Domestic Disturbance Ends in Two Arrests

By Benjamin Cox on May 28 at 5:03pm

Local police are offering more details on two arrests that occurred Monday evening. Jacksonville Police arrested 2 individuals in the 600 block of South Prairie yesterday evening at about 8:15PM. Faith N. Sumpter of the 1100 of South Diamond struck 22 year old Tony L Prather in the torso with an open hand after a domestic disturbance. A group of 10 people were witness to the event. The caller said she could hear a female at the residence saying “Give her child back.”

Sumpter was arrested for domestic battery and criminal trespass to property.

Prather was arrested for resisting a peace officer after he ignored an officer’s commands and physical attempts to stop him from approaching a bystander aggressively at the disturbance.

Both have posted bond and since been released.