Dominoes Gets New Location; ShopKo Nearing Final Days

One store will be leaving and another has moved in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Dominoes location has changed, opening at their new location at 302 West Morton on Tuesday. The pizza franchise had a hand-drawn sign at their former location in Lincoln Square telling customers to visit them at their new state-of-the-art home. Dominoes had been located at 901 West Morton in the Square since coming to Jacksonville over a decade ago. The new store features both dine-in seating and a drive thru. The space more than doubles the floor plan of their original location.

On the down side, Jacksonville’s ShopKo will be winding down it’s final days within the next two weeks. The Jacksonville location will close it doors for the final time on June 23rd. The optical center will remain open. It is currently looking for a new location within town. The retail giant filed for bankruptcy in mid-January but could not maintain itself with a buyout. The Jacksonville location will lose 33 jobs.