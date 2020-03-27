Donation Drop Off Location for COVID-19 Supplies Established in Jacksonville

By Jeremy Coumbes on March 27, 2020 at 11:30am

A donation drop off site will soon be available in Jacksonville to aid in the community response to COVID-19

The Jacksonville-Morgan County Office of Emergency Management announced this morning that a collection site is being established at the Jacksonville Area Community Food Center located at 316 E. State Street.

The site will be available starting Monday for local residents to donate food, toiletries and medical supplies to aid in the community response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officals say that medical supplies will be pushed out to first responders and health care providers within Morgan County.

Donation drop offs will be collected Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. To noon with curb side service being provided by City of Jacksonville staff.

Suggested food/toiletries include: Juice/Gatorade Canned meats, fruits, beans, vegetables and soups, Ramen noodles, Peanut butter, Cake/brownie/muffin mixes, JELL-O or Pudding, Boxed potato and pasta sides, Breakfast foods (oatmeal, cereal, pancake mix and syrup), Crackers

Rice and beans, Four and sugar, Sliced bread, Dry soup beans, Instant milk, Margarine, and Sliced cheese

Medical supplies include: Toilet paper, Individual bar soap/Laundry soap, Boxed,unused N95 masks and Boxed, unused surgical type masks (procedural masks).

Wrapped or boxed vinyl gloves (no powder), Clean, unused gowns, Clean, handmade masks, Hand sanitizer, Bleach wipes, Alcohol wipes

Officials are asking to please stay in your car when you arrive at the center, and a wait for a curb side attendant to assist you with dropping off you donations.