Donations up from last year’s Red Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign improved on last year’s total, though it still fell short of its $100,000 goal.

Salvation Army Major Charles Pinkston says while they failed to reach their ultimate goal, this year’s campaign is a step in the right direction.

Pinkston says fundraising efforts will continue despite Christmas being over. He explains how local residents can make donations and says the Salvation Army will collect through the end of January.

One of the more exciting aspects of the Red Kettle campaign involves the Gold Coin, which Pinkston says the Salvation Army received the Monday prior to Christmas.

Pinkston also reminds Jacksonville residents that donations can be submitted online. Go to the Salvation Army’s Facebook page, or find the link in this story on our website at wlds/weai.com.