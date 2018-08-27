Doorbell Dinners continues to provide meals for 47th straight year

Several local organizations are teaming up to provide area residents with a meal program for the 47th consecutive year.

Passavant Area Hospital, along with the Prairie Council on Aging and Church Women United, are continuing their efforts to bring the ever-important “Doorbell Dinners’ program back to the Jacksonville and surrounding area for the 47th year in a row.

“Doorbell Dinners” is a local program that, through volunteer work from the three aforementioned organizations, prepares, provides and delivers meals to local recipients who are unable to prepare meals for themselves.

Following their annual meeting last Tuesday with representative from the Jacksonville churches, Passavant and the local church leaders coordinated and planned their efforts for this year’s program.

Director of Volunteers at Passavant Area Hospital Jan Fellhauer says the “Doorbell Dinners” program is a concerted effort from several groups. Fellhauer says, “The Prairie Council on Aging screens applicants for dietary needs, as well as provides accounting and referral services; Passavant prepares a warm meal at noon, a sack lunch for the evening and coordinates five delivery routes; and Church Women United and volunteers from the Jacksonville churches deliver the meals.”

According to Passavant, more than 15-thousand, six-hundred deliveries were made during the past year to local residents that are unable to prepare meals for themselves. The program has been operating since October of 1971.