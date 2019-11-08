DOT Foods Donates $50,000 to Local Food Banks

A Brown County industry is donating $50,000 to local food pantries this month. DOT Foods announced yesterday it would be donating the money as a part of their Neighbor-to-Neighbor program nationwide. Ten food pantries in the area will be receiving the money as a part of the program, with each receiving $5000 each. The following food pantries received their donations yesterday:

Brown County TRCC in Mt. Sterling

Brown County Food Basket in Versailles

Meredosia Food Pantry

The North Greene Area Food Pantry in White Hall

The Outreach Community Center in Winchester

The Pittsfield Food Bank





along with food banks in Camp Point, Carthage, Nauvoo, and Macomb today. DOT will be making similar donations at each of its 12 other distribution centers and corporate offices around the country. The company is making $350,000 in total donations through the program this year. The company began the program in 2014 as a part of the greater Feeding America program.