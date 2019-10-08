Dot Foods to Add Health Care Center for Employees

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 8, 2019 at 8:03am

A Brown County company is opening new doors to healthcare access for it’s employees.

KHQA reports that Dot Foods in Mt. Sterling has released new details about the Employee Health Care Center.

The center will be operated by Premise Health and will be located on-site at the Dot Foods Corporate Campus in Mt. Sterling.

The center will serve approximately 5000 employees, their spouses and dependent children. Dot employees and their families must be covered by Dot Foods medical insurance to use the center.

The new facility is expected to be completed by February of next year, and will offer condition management services and education for high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and other common and chronic conditions.

Annual physicals, wellness screenings, CDL certification physicals, certain lab work, flu vaccines and generic prescriptions will also be offered to Dot employees at little or no out of pocket costs.