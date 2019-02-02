Dove Hunting Season Facing Challenges This Year

Illinois’ dove hunting season begins in September. Illinois Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are urging hunters to scout their shoots ahead of time. Applying for permits for sites without scouting them first may present a non-ideal situation. The wet, cold spring has left a damper on sunflower planting and alternate crops were planted instead.

IDNR spokesperson Rachel Torbert explains the significance of scouting this year: “We’re asking hunters before they go out to hunt this year to scout their site just so they know what conditions look like. In many cases, if sunflowers were able to be planted, they were planted late. If we were unable to plant sunflowers, we have planted alternative crops. We do have something in those areas, but they may not be up to the standards that hunters are used to at our sites. As hunters are probably aware, we had a wet, cold Spring this year. That wet, cold Spring made it really difficult for our people to get out on sites and plant the sunflowers that they normally do for dove hunting season.”



IDNR allows dove hunting at several designated sites around the state covering over 412,000 acres. In 2018, over 27,000 doves were harvested during the season on public lands. The Jim Edgar Panther Creek preserve was one of the most active in the current listening area.