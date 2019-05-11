Downtown Concert Series Lineup Announced

The complete lineup features everything from Celtic, blues, country, and zydeco music this year.

By Benjamin Cox on May 11 at 8:17am

A popular local concert series has announced its lineup. Jacksonville Main Street announced their 2019 Downtown Concert Series artists via social media this morning. The popular series returns despite not having a major sponsor. Beginning on May 31st, the concert series will run nearly every weekend but July 4th throughout the summer.

The first act, Def Leprecaun, a Celtic fusion of folk, rock, and country will come from Nashville, Tennessee to kick off the series on Friday, May 31st.

June 14th sees Hip-Hop meets Soul fusion group Dirty Revival from Portland, Oregon.

Shipman, Illinois natives, The Harmans, will bring their lengthy professional work in bluegrass on June 7th. Mike Harman, the family band’s leader, is a former member of Alison Krauss’ Union Station from 1986-1990.\

Chicago-based Steepwater Band brings songs from their 6th album to the stage on June 21st. The popular band has been around since 1998 and makes frequent stops throughout Central Illinois, bringing their mixture of blues-rock and heartland rock to the stage.

Kansas City-based blues-rock artist Nick Schnebelen joins the Downtown Series on June 28th. The Blues Music Award-nominated artist is a former member of the highly popular family band Trampled Under Foot. Schnebelen has since struck out on his own, drawing comparisons to Johnny Winter, George Thorogood, amongst others.

Midwest All Music Hall of Fame nominee CJ Ryder & the Past Masters bring classic rock sounds on July 12th.

Jacksonville native and Nashville country music transplant Gabe Marshall returns home for the second to last show of the season on July 19th.

Chicago-based zydeco outfit Hurricane Gumbo rounds out the season on August 2nd.

Sponsorships are still available through Jacksonville Main Street ranging from $5000 to $100. Family-friendly entertainment, food, adult beverages, including after parties for each event look to bring more people to the square this summer. For more information about sponsorship, call Melissa Zoerner at 473-5081.