Dozens of area schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30

By Blake Schnitker on January 29 at 12:22pm

Reports of additional school announcing that they will be closed tomorrow due to weather continue to pile in.

Among the schools that will not be in session tomorrow are all schools within Jacksonville School District 117.

Superintendent Steve Ptacek released a statement shortly before noon today, announcing that school will not be in session tomorrow and all activities cancelled, offices closed

Other area schools and organizations that have already cancelled classes for Wednesday, January 30th:

Our Saviour’s Grade School

Routt High School

Salem Lutheran

Westfair Christian Academy

Four Rivers

Jacksonville Headstart

A-C Central

Beardstown Public Schools

Beardstown Christian Academy

Bluffs

Brown County

Greenfield

Griggsville-Perry

Meredosia-Chambersburg

New Berlin

North Mac

Petersburg-Porta

Pikeland #10 (Pittsfield)

Pleasant Plains

Waverly

Western #12

Winchester

Illinois College

Lincoln Land Community College all locations

University of Illinois Springfield

Groups/Classes:

JACIL ASL classes and office

7 a.m. Mass at Our Saviour’s Church

Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church and all evening activities

Salvation Army Commodity Distribution cancelled

Bread of Love Doorbell Dinners

Central Illinois Food Bank

Cass County Mental Health Center

Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Office

Secretary of State Drivers Facilities