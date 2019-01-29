Dozens of area schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30

Reports of additional school announcing that they will be closed tomorrow due to weather continue to pile in.
Among the schools that will not be in session tomorrow are all schools within Jacksonville School District 117.
Superintendent Steve Ptacek released a statement shortly before noon today, announcing that school will not be in session tomorrow and all activities cancelled, offices closed
Other area schools and organizations that have already cancelled classes for Wednesday, January 30th:
Our Saviour’s Grade School
Routt High School
Salem Lutheran
Westfair Christian Academy
Four Rivers
Jacksonville Headstart
A-C Central
Beardstown Public Schools
Beardstown Christian Academy
Bluffs
Brown County
Greenfield
Griggsville-Perry
Meredosia-Chambersburg
New Berlin
North Mac
Petersburg-Porta
Pikeland #10 (Pittsfield)
Pleasant Plains
Waverly
Western #12
Winchester
Illinois College
Lincoln Land Community College all locations
University of Illinois Springfield
Groups/Classes:
JACIL ASL classes and office
7 a.m. Mass at Our Saviour’s Church
Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church and all evening activities
Salvation Army Commodity Distribution cancelled
Bread of Love Doorbell Dinners
Central Illinois Food Bank
Cass County Mental Health Center
Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce Office
Secretary of State Drivers Facilities