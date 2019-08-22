Dr. Beverly Rodgers Announced As MacMurray College’s 17th President

MacMurray College has announced the name of their next president of the school today. The MacMurray College Board of Trustees announced today that Dr. Beverly Rodgers has accepted the role of MacMurray College’s 17th president. She will become the second woman in school history to take the helm. Rodgers says that MacMurray’s rich history as the Illinois Women’s College has given her pause for reflection. “I’ve thought about the school’s history a lot. In fact, I met last week with one of our 95 year old alumni, and she was thrilled to learn that a woman was going to be serving as president. She was certainly a product of Illinois Women’s College and was just absolutely thrilled to have a woman in the presidency.”



Rodgers talks about how the Board of Trustees approached her about taking the office. “I was asked recently at a board retreat that took place in St. Louis if I would consider moving from an interim president into the full presidency. I can tell you that I did not hesitate even a breath. This is such a special place and we have everything we need to be successful. I feel that we have such potential that I’m excited to really get started to be able to make some decisions and some moves to place the college in better shape than ever.”



Rodgers has spent the past two months as acting president, previously serving as provost and vice president of academic affairs, and has agreed to serve a two-year term. A formal presidential search will resume in 2020. Rodgers says she will retire at the end of her two year term. “I hope that I have a deserving retirement. I trust that I will deserve to retire and feel good about what I’ve done. This position to me is an extreme honor. I don’t consider the presidency any more important than anyone else here – our staff, our faculty, from maintenance to administrative assistants. It doesn’t matter. We all play a tremendous role in making sure our students receive the best of everything when they are at MacMurray College. I believe I’m going to have that cooperation while I’m here.”



Rodgers installation is effective immediately, and she has already engaged alumni, staff and students. Dr. Rodgers says she’s received several positive communications from students who have returned to campus so far. “I’ve gotten some very nice congratulatory emails and texts, which might tell you a little bit of something about MacMurray College. I don’t know of many presidents of colleges that students have their direct email and phone number, but they do here at MacMurray. Unfortunately, we don’t have all of our students back on campus yet. This is move-in weekend coming up. We do have our athletes on campus and they have been very cordial and welcoming to me.”



Current Trustee and former Interim Provost and former Director of the Social Work Department John Cox introduced President Rodgers to faculty and staff this morning. Rodgers said she repeated her mission of success to everyone this morning. “I have a tremendous aversion to failure. I’m fortunate in being able to say that I have never failed to leave an organization where I have been employed to never leave it in better shape when I left than it was when I came. That’s my definition of success. I’m very positive that I will be able to do those same things stepping into this role.”



Rodgers replaces Dr. Mark Tierno who retired from the college in June.