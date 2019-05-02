Dr. Boston picked as successor to Passavant CEO Schmidt after one month as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Scott Boston, who was selected as Chief Medical Officer for Passavant Area Hospital on April 1st, will now spend less than three months in the role.

Dr. Boston has now been designated as the successor to Passavant President and CEO Harry Schmidt, whose resignation becomes effective on June 30th. Dr. Boston will begin working in the capacity of President and CEO beginning on June 3rd, according to a press release.

Dr. Boston has previously served as medical director of Passavant’s emergency department – from 2012 to 2015 – and as assistant medical director of the emergency department at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield from 2011 to 2013. He has served on numerous committees at Passavant and has officially been a member of Passavant’s medical staff for 15 years.