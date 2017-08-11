Dr. Marshall Hale to step in as Passavant’s new CMO next month

Passavant Area Hospital is getting a new Chief Medical Officer.

According to Passavant, Dr. Marshall Hale, a family medicine physician affiliated with Memorial Physical Services in Jacksonville will take over as the hospital’s CMO starting September 1st.

A member of Passavant’s medical staff for the past 34 years, Dr. Hale is replacing Dr. Charles Scheaff, who, according to the hospital, is stepping down as Chief Medical Officer to pursue personal interests.

While Dr. Scheaff is handing over his role as CMO, the hospital says he will continue working as Passavant’s medical director of Advanced Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine.

In addition to being with Passavant since 1983, Dr. Hale also serves as medical director for Memorial Physical Services and president of the Physician’s Health Association of Illinois.

As the new CMO, Dr. Hale will be responsible for administrative and clinical leadership of the hospital’s medical staff, and work with Passavant’s physicians and affiliate organizations to bolster positive outcomes for patients.