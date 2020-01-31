Dreams 2019 Gives Donation to Routt

Routt Catholic High School received a large donation as a result of the 2019 Dreams drawing on Tuesday this week. Nick Roscetti received a check for $120,000 from Dreams Co-Chairs Katie Doyle and Maggie Peterson as a direct result of ticket sales from the Dreams Drawing. The annual Dreams drawing took place on September 1st. Doyle said in a press release that the Routt-Our Saviours Schools are incredibly fortunate for the individuals who continue to purchase tickets year after year to help the schools receive the funds to provide a top-notch faith-based education to students.

Registration for the upcoming school year begins on February 26th. For more information to register at Routt, contact Colleen Doyle at 217-243-8563 extension 6 or email cdoyle@routtcatholic.com.