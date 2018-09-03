Dreams Big Prize Won by Local Couple

A local couple is the top winner in the 2018 Routt-Our Saviour Dreams drawing.

The announcement was made last night by Dreams chairman Katie Doyle. The winners are Gary Thomas and Barb Danning.

Thomas says he’s still pinching himself.

Katherine Doolin won the 2018 GMC Acadia SLT from Green Chevrolet. The $10-thousand prize was won by Kenneth Halter of Grafton.

The $1-thousand winners were Wendell Clayton of Winchester Quinn Lauderback (LOTTER-back) of Beardstown, Rick Johnson of Alexander, Patricia Johnson of Kentucky, Doug and Marsha Awe (AHH) of Bluffs, Katie Wood, and Stephen Day, both of Jacksonville.

Katie Doyle is glad the drawing is over. The money is shared between the high school and grade school.

One hundred more tickets were sold this year, bringing the total sold to 43-hundred. Senator, and now gubernatorial candidate Sam McCann bought the final ticket during the auction for over $1-thousand.