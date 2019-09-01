Dreams Drawing Today At 6PM

Routt/Our Savior’s Family Fun Festival Wraps up this evening. Tickets for the annual Dreams drawing sold out on Friday afternoon. The 4300 tickets will be a part of the drawing tonight. WLDS/WEAI will be at the drawing live beginning about 6PM for announcement of the winners.

Chair of the Dreams Drawing, Katie Doyle, says the drawing is often lost sight of the real goals, which is to provide a quality education for all of the Routt/Our Saviour’s students by being able to provide necessary facilities and supplies for them.

The grand prize drawing of 100,000 dollars cash will be announced last. 2nd prize will win a white 2019 GMC Sierra pick-up truck and third will receive 10,000 dollars. Tune in to WEAI at approximately 5:45 for the drawing this evening live.