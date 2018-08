By Gary Scott on August 5 at 12:29pm

The big winner in the Dreams Early Drawing for Routt and Our Saviour comes from Jacksonville.

Frank Kaufmann claimed the big prize in the list read by Dreams chair person Katie Doyle.

http://wlds.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Early-Bird-Drawing.m4a

Nancy Teldrow of White Hall was the $2000 winner. The $1-thousand winners were Chris Robeen of White Hall, Joe Sabetti of Winchester, and Patricia Fellhauer of Jacksonville.

Doyle says just 755 tickets remain for the main drawing held at the Family Fun Festival Labor Day Weekend.