Drive Through COVID Testing Coming to Morgan County Health Department

A drive through testing site for COVID-19 is coming to Jacksonville.

Morgan County Heath Department Officials have announced the site will open at the health department tomorrow, Friday May 1st and will serve Morgan County as well as West Central Illinois.

The site entrance will be at the corner of West Morgan Street and Dunlap Court, with staff posted at that location to direct entry to the testing area.

Individuals who seek COVID-19 testing are required to schedule an appointment by calling 217-4791817 prior to arriving on site.

You may call 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. to schedule a testing appointment. Testing services are open to anyone who meets the IDPH testing requirements, regardless of the client’s ability to pay. Translation services will be available upon request for ASL, French and Spanish.

Dale Bainter, Administrator at the Morgan County Health Department, stated, “Aside from social distancing, testing and contact tracing are the most important things we can do to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. This testing site will allow us to increase our capacity for both, and provide important surveillance data at the local level.”

The drive-thru testing site is a collaborative effort between the Morgan County Health Department, Passavant Area Hospital, Morgan County, City of Jacksonville and IDPH.