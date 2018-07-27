Driver doing 100 mph pulled over in Scott Co., passenger arrested with 2 loaded handguns

Illinois State Police apprehended a Cook County woman with loaded weapons during a traffic stop in Scott County Wednesday evening.

According to reports from Illinois State Police District 20, a state trooper patrolling Interstate 72 near milepost 47 just outside of Bluffs stopped a black 2018 Jeep for allegedly traveling at triple digit speeds Wednesday night. Preliminary investigative reports say that the state trooper initiated the traffic stop on I-72 in western Scott County around 8:30 p.m. because the driver of the Jeep was said to have been moving westbound at speeds of 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Behind the wheel of the Jeep was 25-year old William Watson, of Junction City, Kansas, and the passenger was 25-year old Chiquita Bayliss, of Calumet City, Illinois near the Indiana border in Cook County. Following the traffic stop, state police conducted a subsequent investigation that resulted in the arrest of Bayliss for unlawful use of a weapon after troopers located two loaded handguns in the vehicle.

Bayliss was then transported by state police to the Pike County Jail. Bayliss appeared in Scott County subsequently released from custody. Scott County State’s Attorney Michael Hill says that, after questioning Bayliss further, it appears the incident may have been more of an honest mistake than a serious crime. He says however, that the state will continue to be meticulous in their investigation.

Hill says that if the state decides to proceed with formal charges, Bayliss will be required to make further appearances in Scott County court. As for the driver, Watson was booked for driving with a revoked license and speeding. He subsequently posted bond and was released.