Driver’s Licenses, Registrations Extended 90 Days

Secretary of State Jesse White announced today that emergency rules have been filed to extend expiration dates on driver’s licenses, IDs, and vehicle registrations for at least 90 days after facilities reopen. The previous extension had been for 30 days. White said in a press release that he was hoping to alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen.

Following Governor Pritzker’s Stay-at-Home order, White closed Driver Services facilities to the public through April 30. White is encouraging residents to use services at cyberdriveillinois.com while the stay-at-home order is still currently in place. White says by using online service it will further help any further congestion at facilities when they reopen.