Driving Records Now Available Online

The Illinois Secretary of State has announced a new service available online. Illinois residents can now purchase their driving record 24/7 online at cyberdriveillinois.com. This new program will allow customers to immediately print their driving record at the end of the transaction. It’s available through the Online Services section under the Driving Record Abstract category.

To use the service, customers will be required to enter personal information as well as information from their driver’s license. The fee is $12 per record plus a $1 credit card processing fee. It’s the same fee whether it is purchased online or in-person at a driver’s services facilities. The fee is set by the Illinois State Legislature. The file will be disbursed in a PDF file and they are completely certified, just like paper copies from a facility. In addition, a copy of the file will also be emailed for viewing to the customer. The file will only be usable for 5 business days. Customers can save the record to their smart device or home computer to use for distribution to a third party. The electronic link is only available through the cyberdrive service online.