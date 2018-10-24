Drop off unwanted, unused prescription drugs at JPD this weekend

Local residents have the opportunity to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by dropping off unwanted or unused medications to the Jacksonville Police Department this weekend.

The local police department, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, are providing the public with its 16th opportunity in eight years to stop pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicine that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health says that year after year that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home medicine cabinet. Last spring, Americans turned in nearly 475 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,800 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,700 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 15 previous Take Back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in almost 10 million pounds, nearly 5-thousand tons, of pills.

This weekend, local residents are asked to bring their unused or unwanted pills for disposal to the Jacksonville Police Department, located at 200 West Douglas, on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The service is free and anonymous and no questions will be asked.