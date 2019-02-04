Duckworth to Hold Mobile Office Hours At State Fair Tomorrow

The Office of U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) will host mobile office hours at the 2019 Illinois State Fair’s Veterans Benefit Expo on Sunday. Constituent service representatives from the Senator’s office will be onsite to assist Illinoisans with receiving the Veterans Affairs, Social Security, Medicare and other federal benefits to which they may be entitled. Sunday’s mobile office hours will be held from 10AM to 2PM CT, with additional mobile office hours taking place in communities throughout the state over the coming months to offer constituents who may not be able to drive to one of the Senator’s offices an opportunity to meet with her staff closer to home.

At Duckworth’s mobile office hours, constituents can also learn about the federal grant application process, service academy nominations and internship opportunities.