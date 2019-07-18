Dugan Re-Hired for Boys Basketball, District Prepares For School Year

Jacksonville School District 117’s Board of Education had a lengthy but unsurprising July meeting last night. The length was due to mostly getting administration and personnel ready for the upcoming school year that is quickly approaching. Bob Roads reported that all summer building projects were on schedule for the first day of school on August 14th. The lone surprise came with the ongoing saga of the graphics in the foyer of the JMS building. Roads reported that the graphics may be corrected and finished by the end of the month of July.

During the public hearing for holding instruction on the holidays of Veteran’s Day, Lincoln’s Birthday, and Casimir Pulaski Day; the board reported that a Veteran’s Day assembly would be held on the normal day off in November. Lincoln’s Birthday would be observed via various field trips throughout the year and that due to the close proximity of Lincoln’s history in the area, finding ways for students to engage Lincoln during the annual celebration of his birthday would be easy enough. Casimir Pulaski Day would see mostly direct instruction at the junior high and high school level history and social studies courses in March. Superintendent Steve Ptacek mentioned reserving the holiday as a reserve to take a Snow Day if the school were not to observe one during the winter this year. The board heard no public comments on the three days and closed the public comment session.

The board heard that a surplus was found in the district’s budget. Most of it was explained by the State of Illinois finally coming through on a back log of their payments to the district from the last two years. Ptacek noted that bond payments will be going down in Fiscal Year 2020 and that sales tax payments have already gone up in the past two months to curtail some of the short fall in bond payments.

During the curriculum report, Ptacek said that the next phase of his employment as superintendent for the district will be shifting into a focus on curriculum and fulfilling the district’s new mission statement of preparing students for post-secondary life. He feels that now that the building phase has been mostly completed that it’s time to focus on the classroom objectives.

The board heard the first reading of the new Memorials policy for the district. School buildings and grounds shall not be used for temporary or permanent memorials, according to the new policy. Ptacek said that memorial plaques will need to be taken down in buildings in the district. Adoption of the new policy will happen next month as an action item on the August agenda.



Handbooks for district schools as well as a memo of understanding with the Jacksonville Education Association on early retirement incentives were approved. The board also approved the re-hiring of J.R. Dugan as boys’ head basketball coach. Dugan will take over the helm after Cody Gray resigned his positions in the district last month. Dugan served as head coach from 2006 to 2014 before becoming an assistant at Illinois College. Dugan returned as an assistant coach last year under Gray. Dugan currently is a Driver’s Education and Physical Education teacher at the high school.