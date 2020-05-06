Dump Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Auburn Crash Charged with DUI

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 6, 2020 at 9:22am

An Auburn Township employee who was involved in the fatal accident at the Casey’s in Auburn this week has been charged with DUI.

43 year old Bennie L. Jackson has been charged with driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid and accident, not wearing a safety belt and improper lane usage, after the Auburn Township dump truck he was driving struck and killed a woman Monday morning.

The Illinois State Police District 9 Office is continuing the investigation into the Monday morning accident, in which Jackson reportedly failed to negotiate a curve on Illinois Route 4 in the 800 block of Lincoln Street in Auburn at 11:29AM.

The truck drove through a ditch, passed over Lincoln Street, and landed in the Casey’s General Store parking lot, striking two pedestrians.

62 year old Obaidah Gresham of Auburn was pronounced dead at the scene by Sangamon County Corner Jim Allmon at 12:45PM Monday. An autopsy has been scheduled for this morning.

An unnamed pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

According to State Police officials, additional charges are pending against Jackson as the investigation continues.