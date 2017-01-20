Durbin Attends Trump Inauguration

1-20-17 U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Il) attended the Presidential Inauguration today, a break from many other Democrats who boycotted the ceremony.

Durbin released a statement, explaining why he attended. “I will stand in respect of our Constitution and the office of the President. As President Trump lifts his hand from the Bible, I will then accept my Constitutional responsibility to support him when he is right and to oppose him with every fiber of my being when he is wrong.”

This was Durbin’s ninth Presidential Inauguration as a Member of Congress, including Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration as well as George W. Bush’s second and both of Durbin’s former colleague Barack Obama’s inaugurations.