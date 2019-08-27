Durbin Calls For End of Small Refinery Waivers From EPA

An Illinois Senator is calling for the end of small refinery waivers from the EPA. Senator Dick Durbin is criticizing the Trump Administration for the use of small refinery hardship waivers from the Environmental Protection Agency. Durbin, along with several Democratic Senators on the Agricultural, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, sent a letter to EPA Adminstrator Andrew Wheeler this week criticizing the waiver increases by the EPA saying they were granting them to large oil companies and causing harm to the market by causing smaller, rural biofuel companies to shutter their doors. According to Reuters, President Donald Trump gave the greenlight to the waivers wanting the debate between corn growers and oil company lobbies to end. Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said last month that the EPA had hurt the ethanol industry and corn farmers immensely by allowing the waivers to pass. U.S. Farmer lobbies have lambasted the Trump Administration decision calling the oil industry a bail out while farmers were suffering over the trade war with China. Durbin and his Democratic colleagues urged for real action in the letter by Wheeler and the EPA to live up to the promise of helping the rural economy of the United States. President Trump said last night that China has spoken to him at the G7 Summit in France about trying to get a new trade deal in place to eliminate heavy tarriffs on American soybeans and corn going into the country.

