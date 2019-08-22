Durbin Co-Sponsors Bill For More Rural Health Care Workers

An Illinois U.S. Senator is looking to aid rural healthcare workforce shortages with a bi-partisan bill to provide more funding for incentives to hire new workers. Senator Dick Durbin along with Alabama Democrat Doug Jones, Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn, Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, and North Dakota Republican Kevin Cramer are all co-sponsoring the Rural America Health Corps Act.

According to a press release, the act would create a new program that improves the existing National Health Service Corps (NHSC) program by providing new dedicated student loan forgiveness funding for health care providers that serve in rural communities. Twenty percent of Americans live in rural communities, yet only 11 percent of physicians practice in rural settings.

Across Illinois, 3.3 million people live in communities with shortages of doctors, five million people live in communities with shortages of mental health professionals, and 2.3 million people live in communities with shortages of dentists.

The current NHSC program provides up to $50,000 annually to repay student loans for primary care doctors, dentists, behavioral health clinicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants for two years of service in a “health professional shortage area.” Eligible locations include urban and rural hospitals and community health clinics with a shortage of providers. It provides approximately 3,100 new loan forgiveness awards each year-but only 30 percent of NHSC program participants serve in rural communities.

The Rural America Health Corps Act would create a new $25 million program that would bolster the existing rural NHSC placements and would provide funding for up to five years – an increase from the current two-year forgiveness period – for healthcare workers which would help with recruitment and retention efforts.