Durbin, Raoul React To ACA Lawsuit Decision

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled today that the individual mandate outlined in the Affordable Care Act that was passed in 2010 is unconstitutional. The decision in Texas v. United States, known colloquially as the Affordable Care Act repeal lawsuit, ruling was handed down today. Today’s decision also said that further review needs to be made by lower districts on remaining provisions in the law, holding the remaining portions of the ACA in effect. The open enrollment period for the ACA ended at 3AM today after an extension by the government earlier this week.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued the following statement on the ruling:

“As we review the court’s decision to determine how it will impact the people of Illinois, we will coordinate with our coalition partners to continue to fight to protect healthcare for the millions of people, including hundreds of thousands of Illinois residents, who rely on the Affordable Care Act for coverage.”

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin echoed similar opinions on the ruling:

“Today’s decision means that Americans’ health care remains at risk. For years, the Trump Administration and their Republican allies have been committed to doing away with our health care system and those efforts continue to this day. If President [Donald] Trump and his Republican allies have their way, millions of Americans could become uninsured, be stripped of protections for pre-existing conditions, and would experience a rise in premiums and prescription drug costs. But the fight is not over. Democrats remain united in our determination to protect and strengthen our health care law, lower health care costs, and improve the quality of care.”

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 signed by President Trump rendered the individual mandate fine for those who do not sign up for insurance to 0 at the beginning of this year. Since 2010, both chambers of Congress have voted to repeal all or parts of the Affordable Care Act over sixty times with none being successful.