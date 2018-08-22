Ear, nose and throat doctor to speak at Passavant workshop

Area residents can learn various information regarding diseases and infections that impact ears, noses and throats during a workshop at Passavant Hospital tonight.

Ear infections, strep throat, sinus issues and a number of other medical problems come about through issues with our noses, throats and ears, and nearly everyone can relate to dealing with these types of illnesses. As some of the most common forms of being sick, it’s important for local residents to be informed about these types of infections and how they impact our bodies.

One way people can find such information is through tonight’s workshop at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, where Dr. Nathan Joos, an Ear, Nose and Throat Specialist with the Springfield Clinic will speak. As a guest today on WLDS’ AM Conversation, Joos covered some of the larger subjects that he’ll be discussing at tonight’s event.

Dr. Joos says the program will start by discussing how certain infections affect the younger portion of the population. He also says that he will welcome any questions from those in attendance.

Tonight’s workshop will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. in the main conference room at Passavant Area Hospital. The workshop is free to attend and open to all members of the public.

Here more from Dr. Joos by listening to our entire interview, which can be found by going to the “News” tab, then clicking “Local News,” and finding the audio file located on the right side of the page.