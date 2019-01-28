Early Dismissals for Schools 1-28

Due to the expectation of rapidly dropping temperatures, combined with the rain and precipitation received overnight, several area schools are letting students out early today.

All Jacksonville School District 117 schools will be dismissing 3 hours early today. Each school dismissal, bus stop drop off, etc., will occur 3 hours earlier than a normal day. Early Years afternoon classes are cancelled. Practices are cancelled. A decision will be made later today regarding games as officials will have time to check the dropping temperatures, according to Superintendent Steve Ptacek.

Routt Catholic High School is dismissing students at 11:45 a.m. Our Saviour’s School is dismissing students at 11:50 a.m.

Salem Lutheran School is dismissing students at 12:30 p.m.

House of Worship after school is cancelled.

Franklin Schools are dismissing at 12:45 p.m.

Meredosia schools are dismissing at 12:40 p.m.