Early Morning Fire Damages Jacksonville Garage

An early morning fire caused several thousand dollars in damage to a residential property on the north side of Jacksonville Saturday.

The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a single family structure fire in the 900 block of North Prairie just after 5:00 a.m.

Smoke could be seen coming out of a partially attached garage when firefighters arrived on scene.

Jacksonville Fire Chief Doug Sills says a resident happened to be awake and working in the back of the home when he heard a crackling sound.

Sills says the man told him after opening the back door, he saw that a wall connected to the garage and the home was on fire.

The fire appears to have originated in the garage area, however no official cause or origin point of the fire is available at this time.

No one was injured during the fire which was contained to the wall and roof of the garage. Initial estimates are that the fire caused approximately $20,000 in damage.