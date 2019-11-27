Early Morning Fire Damages Jacksonville Home

Jacksonville Firefighters responded to a call of a house fire early this morning at 4 Baxter Place on Jacksonville’s west side.

At 4:13 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to find flames escaping from eaves of the home and a wall connecting the house and attached garage.

Two occupants who were home at the time of the blaze and were able to get out of the house safely according to a Jacksonville Fire Department report details.

South Jacksonville Firefighters assisted in fighting the fire as high winds from the west strengthened the flames.

The roof of the house, part of the structure, and garage including two vehicles inside were destroyed by the fire.

Jacksonville Fire Department officials were scheduled to meet with State Fire Marshals Inspectors at 11:00 this morning to try to determine a cause of the fire that appeared to have started in the attic, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were on scene at the home until just before 7:00 a.m., extinguishing hot spots.

Damage to the property and lost contents has been initially estimated at approximately $300,000.00