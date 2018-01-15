117 and Routt Schools Out tomorrow Due to Cold

By Gary Scott on January 15 at 12:54pm

The anticipated chilly start to tomorrow’s day has prompted Jacksonville school district 117 to make an early announcement.

Wind chill factors tomorrow morning are anticipated to be at the 20-below mark. The National Weather Service is issued a wind chill advisory that runs through tomorrow at noon. Tomorrow’s high is only forecast for 13.

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek says the anticipated conditions have caused him to call off school for tomorrow.

Routt and Our Saviour have also called off school.

Announcement about post school activities will be made tomorrow morning.