Early School Year Planned So The Year Can End Early For District 117 This Year

Jacksonville students are going back a little early this year. Online registration began today with walk-in registrations beginning tomorrow. Steve Ptacek, District 117 Superintendent, says the early in and early out design to the school year’s schedule has been by design. “We are coming back earlier this year than we ever have. That was done by the Calendar Committee two years ago. There is a couple different reasons it was done this way. It was not about the construction projects. In talking to people on the Calendar Committee which includes staff and administration a year and a half ago – because we always work two years in advance, the goal was to kind of balance the schedules between the first semester and the second semester. This is that odd year – in my very first year here, they had the staff come back the Friday right after New Years in the Christmas Break and they didn’t get that extra weekend. This would have been like that same year. The Calendar Committee and I made it adamant that we would not be doing that again so, we’re not coming back until January 6th. They are off on December 20th so, it is a wonderful break for everybody. The positive thing that I also want people to look at is that we’re out – the last student instruction day is Tueday, May 19th.”

Ptacek says that if there are no snow days the date will still be effective. He said if there is another horrendous winter that lies ahead this year, the school year will end prior to Memorial Day.

Ptacek said that the only way to give a solid 3 months off in the summer, June through August, would be to provide no breaks in between. “We have 174 student attendance days, plus your extra days added in. It just wouldn’t be possible without any breaks. It always sounds great at the beginning of the year to say ‘I don’t want to come back’ or ‘I don’t wanna go back’; but it always sounds wonderful to have a nice break around Christmastime or Spring Break to recharge. It absolutely gives people the opportunity to recharge. If you went the shortest window of opportunity possible, I can’t imagine people having any energy at the end of the year.”

Ptacek says the data that he’s seen for year-round schooling for students doesn’t produce retention of information as it had hoped. Ptacek said he experienced a year-round school when he first began teaching while living and serving in the Navy in Florida. Ptacek says he know that year-round schooling was brought up in years past but doesn’t think it would be very supported in Jacksonville.

Despite the length and the early beginning, students will begin the school year on August 14th with their first day of instruction.