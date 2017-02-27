Early Voting begins throughout West Central Illinois

Early voting is underway in West Central Illinois.

Apart from normal Municipal, and School board elections, on the ballot for Morgan and Greene County is a proposition to issue 2.5 million dollars in school building bonds.

The money would be used to alter, repair, and equip the existing school buildings of Franklin Community School District Number 1 and to build and equip a multipurpose addition to Franklin Junior/Senior high school.

Morgan County also has propositions on the ballot asking residents if members of the Waverly School Board should elect its members at large. If passed the measure would allow candidates from the entire district to run for any open seat instead of requiring a specific number of seats from each area.

Morgan and Cass counties have a measure asking for the formation of a fire protection district in Arenzville and Cass also has a measure creating a fire district in Beardstown.

Scott County’s ballot has a proposition that would raise the maximum tax rate on Road District number 2, from .33 percent to .66 percent.

Election Day is April 4th. If you would like to vote early you may do so in your County Clerk’s Office.