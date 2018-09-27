Early Voting starts today in Morgan County, throughout state

Early voting started in Morgan County and the state of Illinois today, and the local county clerk is reminding folks of what they need to cast an early ballot.

With the highly-contested gubernatorial race ongoing in Illinois, the voter turnout this fall is expected to be rather sizeable, as Republican Governor Bruce Rauner vies for a second term, taking on Democratic frontrunner J.B. Pritzker and independent candidates Kash Jackson and Sam McCann. And while people will inevitably head to the polls in November, many others will utilize their option to cast a vote early.

Morgan County clerk Jill Waggener says area residents will just need to verify certain information with her office before they can cast an early ballot.

Waggener says there has been somewhat of an increase in the number of residents who choose to vote early.

With the aforementioned governor’s race going on in Illinois, Waggener says she’s hoping for a solid voter turnout for this upcoming election.

Waggener also wants to remind folks that grace period voting will take place starting October 10th and run all the way through Election Day on Tuesday, November 6th.