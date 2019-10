By Jeremy Coumbes on October 1, 2019 at 5:55pm

Burlington Northern Railroad crews have closed the railroad crossing on East State Street for repairs, updates and maintenance.

The crossing will be closed until next Tuesday, October 8th to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Jacksonville Police Chief Adam Mefford said that Burlington Northern notified the Police Department of the closure. Mefford said first responders in the city have planned alternate routes in the event of an emergency.